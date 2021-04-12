75-Cent Dogs Planned Saturday for Hot Dog on a Stick's 75th Anniversary

Hot Dog on a Stick, which was founded on Muscle Beach in Santa Monica in 1946, will celebrates its 75th anniversary on Saturday with 75-cent "Original Turkey Dogs'' for customers at all participating locations.

"While it's impossible to know just how many people we have served over our incredible 75-year history, the mark Hot Dog on a Stick has made in the hearts and lives of our customers and Hotdoggers (past and present) is clear,'' said Annica Conrad, chief marketing officer for Global Franchise Group, the parent company of Hot Dog on a Stick.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"Hot Dog on a Stick is about enjoying life to the fullest and making lasting memories. We hope everyone joins us on April 24th to celebrate our incredible ride and have some fun,'' she said.

Known for its made-to-order stick items, "hand-stomped'' lemonade and bright striped uniforms, Hot Dog on a Stick was founded by Dave Barham, who used his Mother's cornbread recipe to create the now famous dog on a stick and grew the concept from the beach to county fairs to malls.



Hot Dog on a Stick has five dozen locations in the U.S. To find one, visit www.hotdogonastick.com.