Traffic Congestion, Road Closures Expected During Obama’s SoCal Visit

President Barack Obama arrived in Southern California Wednesday afternoon and police are urging drivers to avoid certain areas in an effort to minimize traffic congestion. Some bus stops will also be affected.

President Obama attended a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee Wednesday. On Thursday, Obama will attend a fundraising roundtable discussion in the morning and then give a speech at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College Thursday afternoon. Drivers are urged to avoid the following areas of Los Angeles and West Hollywood Thursday:

Beverly Boulevard and North Doheny Drive from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grand Avenue and West Washington Boulevard from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunset Boulevard and Mandeville Canyon Road from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sunset Boulevard and Barrington Avenue from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Figueroa Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be hard road closures in parts of South Los Angeles and as a result, bus routes will be affected.

Hard road closures will be in place along West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Hoover Street and South Figueroa Street, Figueroa Street between Exposition Park Drive and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and West Washington Boulevard between South Flower and Grand Avenue. South Flower Street between West Washington Boulevard and West 23rd Street and South Grand Avenue between West Washington Boulevard and West 23rd Street will also have hard road closures.

The following bus stops will be affected because of the hard road closures Thursday: