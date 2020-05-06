How to Prevent Rash Mask and Other Mask Wearing Issues

Whether you are a first responder or someone trying to make a trip to the grocery store, wearing face masks are now an important part of our everyday days lives. However, wearing the masks all the time can cause potential skin issues and irritation.

Here are some tips from dermatologists to prevent mask rash and to make mask wearing as comfortable as possible.

Put a barrier cream on before you go out

What you do before you put your mask on is just as important as what you do after you take your mask off.

Dermatologist Dr. Nina Desai suggested to apply a barrier cream to your skin while wearing a mask to prevent irritation. Desai recommends moisturizers like Aquaphor, Cerave Healing Ointment or Biafine. By wearing the moisturizer, a barrier is created between the skin and the mask thus protecting your skin.

Take care of your skin after taking off the mask

After taking the mask off, be gentle with your skin and make sure the products you are using are hypoallergenic and fragrance free. Dermatologist recommend a gentle cleanser that will hydrate your skin. Look out for these moisturizing ingredients in products: ceramide, glycerin or hyaluronic acid.

Wear certain masks in certain weather