High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Crash in San Gabriel

Speeds in the chase were up to 80 mph in a residential neighborhood.

A pursuit came to a crashing end after a high-speed pursuit through residential streets in San Gabriel Sunday morning, California Highway Patrol said.

It is unknown how the pursuit started but it only lasted minutes, according to CHP. The call came in at about 3:28 a.m. that there had been a collusion at Rosemead Boulevard and Duarte Road. The car in question had hit multiple parked cars before hitting the side of the road.

Speeds in the chase were up to 80 mph, CHP said. Two people were taken to the hospital.

