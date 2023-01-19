In City of LA, Pizza Boxes, Food Scraps Now Go to Green Bin

LA residents are now required to put food scraps and food-soiled paper into the green bin, to which garden waste, like grass, leaves and branches, typically goes.

The City of LA rolled out the OrganicsLA program this week as mandated by Senate Bill 1383 to reduce organic waste disposal from landfills by 75% by 2075.

The Sanitation Department has been running a similar pilot program, collecting compostable material since 2019, but it’s now expanding it citywide, effectively immediately.

Starting today, all @lacitysan customers should use the #greenbin to dispose of all #foodscraps and food-soiled paper, along with their existing #yardwaste, per #California #SB1383.



Visit https://t.co/ECgn8ZNHnA for more info & to schedule your free pail pickup starting 1/23.

Here’s the list of what should and what should not go into the green bin.

Must Be Put in Green Bin

Fruits, vegetables

Dairy, eggshells

Bread, cereal, grains, rice, pasta, beans

Meat, bone, fish, shells

Coffee grounds and filters

Food soiled paper products

Yard waste, flowers, and clean untreated wood

Must NOT Be In Green Bin

Plastics

Products labeled "biodegradable" or "compostable"

Glass

Produce stickers

Rubber bands

Twisty ties

Plastics, waxes, coatings, etc.

Residents can receive kitchen pails to store food scraps from the city by making an appointment on the Sanitation Department website, starting next week.