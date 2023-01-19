Los Angeles

In City of LA, Pizza Boxes, Food Scraps Now Go to Green Bin

The new rule aimed at getting food waste out of landfills is now in effect across the city.

By Helen Jeong

LA residents are now required to put food scraps and food-soiled paper into the green bin, to which garden waste, like grass, leaves and branches, typically goes.

The City of LA rolled out the OrganicsLA program this week as mandated by Senate Bill 1383 to reduce organic waste disposal from landfills by 75% by 2075.

The Sanitation Department has been running a similar pilot program, collecting compostable material since 2019, but it’s now expanding it citywide, effectively immediately.

Here’s the list of what should and what should not go into the green bin.

Must Be Put in Green Bin

  • Fruits, vegetables
  • Dairy, eggshells
  • Bread, cereal, grains, rice, pasta, beans
  • Meat, bone, fish, shells
  • Coffee grounds and filters
  • Food soiled paper products
  • Yard waste, flowers, and clean untreated wood

Must NOT Be In Green Bin

  • Plastics
  • Products labeled "biodegradable" or "compostable"
  • Glass
  • Produce stickers
  • Rubber bands
  • Twisty ties
  • Plastics, waxes, coatings, etc.

Residents can receive kitchen pails to store food scraps from the city by making an appointment on the Sanitation Department website, starting next week.

