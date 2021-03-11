Indoor Dining, Gyms, Movie Theaters Could All Reopen Monday When LA County Moves to Red Tier

Indoor dining is about to resume in Los Angeles County.

The county has just released guidelines for reopening businesses when the county moves into the "red'' tier of the state's economic blueprint, which could happen as early as Monday.

The rules allow restaurants to offer indoor dining at 25% of capacity but with restrictions including 8-feet of distance between tables, only one household per table and increased ventilation "to the maximum extent possible.'' The rules also recommend that restaurant workers upgrade their face coverings, possibly to N95 masks or double-masks and a face shield.

The county is also reporting another 101 COVID-19 deaths and 1,378 cases.

The LA County Department of Public Health said the new activities permitted in the red tier include:

Museum, Zoos and Aquariums can open indoors at 25% capacity. Gyms, Fitness Centers, Yoga and Dance Studios can open indoors at 10% capacity with masking requirement for all indoor activities. Movie Theaters can open indoors at 25% capacity with reserved seating only where each group is seated with at least 6 feet of distance in all directions between any other groups. Retail and Personal Care Services can increase capacity to 50% with masking required at all times and for all services. Restaurants can open indoors at 25% max capacity under the following conditions: 8 feet distancing between tables; one household per table with a limit of 6 people; the HVAC system is in good working order and has been evaluated, and to the maximum extent possible ventilation has been increased. Public Health strongly recommends that all restaurant employees interacting with customers indoors are provided with additional masking protection (above the currently required face shield over face masks); this can be fit tested N95 masks, KN95 masks, or double masks and a face shield. In addition, Public Health strongly recommends that all employees working indoors are informed about and offered opportunities to be vaccinated. Outdoor dining can accommodate up to six people per table from 3 different households. Indoor Shopping Malls can increase capacity to 50% with common areas remaining closed; food courts can open at 25% capacity adhering to the restaurant guidance for indoor dining. Institutes of Higher Education can re-open all permitted activities with required safety modifications except for residential housing which remains under current restrictions for the Spring semester. Schools are permitted to re-open for in-person instruction for students in grades 7-12 adhering to all state and county directives. Private gatherings can occur indoors with up to 3 separate households, with masking and distancing required at all times. People who are fully vaccinated can gather in small numbers indoors with other people who are fully vaccinated without required masking and distancing.

