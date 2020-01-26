Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Reopens Following Water Line Break

Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills has resumed full operations following a temporary closure due to a water line break, the hospital announced Sunday.

"Hospital services, including the Emergency Department, Urgent Care and pharmacy, are fully operational," said the hospital in a statement. "All scheduled appointments will resume on Monday, Jan. 27."

The water main break happened Saturday, Jan. 18, cutting off water to the hospital located at 5601 DeSoto Ave., near the Ventura (101) Freeway. All surgeries and primary care appointments were canceled the following day.

“We look forward to welcoming back our patients, and want to express our deepest gratitude to them and the entire community for their understanding during this past week,” said Murtaza Sanwari, senior vice president and area manager, Woodland Hills Medical Center.

To schedule a new appointment, members should visit here or call 1-833-574-2273. For updated information about the Woodland Hills Medical Center, please click here.