Woodland Hills

Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Reopens Following Water Line Break

By Staff Report

Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills has resumed full operations following a temporary closure due to a water line break, the hospital announced Sunday.

"Hospital services, including the Emergency Department, Urgent Care and pharmacy, are fully operational," said the hospital in a statement. "All scheduled appointments will resume on Monday, Jan. 27."

The water main break happened Saturday, Jan. 18, cutting off water to the hospital located at 5601 DeSoto Ave., near the Ventura (101) Freeway. All surgeries and primary care appointments were canceled the following day.

“We look forward to welcoming back our patients, and want to express our deepest gratitude to them and the entire community for their understanding during this past week,” said Murtaza Sanwari, senior vice president and area manager, Woodland Hills Medical Center.

health Jan 22

Water Main Break at Kaiser Woodland Hills Not Expected to Be Fixed Until Saturday

health Jan 21

Kaiser in Woodland Hills Cancels Surgeries, Appointments Because of Water Main Break

To schedule a new appointment, members should visit here or call 1-833-574-2273. For updated information about the Woodland Hills Medical Center, please click here.

This article tagged under:

Woodland HillsKaiser Permanente Woodland Hills
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us