Kobe Bryant

Kobe and Gianna Memorial: Fans Who Registered to Attend are Getting Emails

By Heather Navarro

Vanessa Bryant, from left, Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant and Gianna Bryant at the world premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" at the El Capitan Theatre on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The thousands upon thousands who registered for tickets to attend the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Staples Center were receiving emails Tuesday afternoon, letting them know they were on a waitlist or if they had a chance at purchasing tickets.

The memorial, set for Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at Staples Center, was set to honor the basketball great and his daughter who were tragically killed along with seven others in a Calabasas helicopter crash.

"With thousands upon thousands of passionate fans from around the world who’d like to pay their respects, demand for tickets far exceeds the availability for A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant Public Ticket Release," the email reads.

The email also said that to ensure the experience is respectful, only a small number of fans were to be invited to Wednesday's ticket release.

If any additional tickets were to become available, those who registered would be selected from the waitlist at random.

All funds and ticket sales gathered from the event were to go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. The foundation was renamed by Vanessa Bryant on Feb. 14 to include her daughter's moniker, "Mambacita."

Here's what to know about the event.

This article tagged under:

Kobe BryantKobe Bryant Helicopter CrashGianna BryantKobe
