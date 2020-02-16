L.A. County Gas Prices Rise For Fourth Straight Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose two-tenths of a cent Sunday to $3.573, the fourth consecutive slight increase after a streak of 14 decreases in 16 days brought it to its lowest amount since March 25.

The average price is four-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and 3.1 cents lower than one month ago, but 23.7 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The Orange County average price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $3.522, after three consecutive increases. It is four-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 2.8 cents lower than one month ago, and 21.8 cents higher than one year ago.

"Southern California gasoline average prices continue to be the most expensive in the country, and recent declines in oil prices worldwide have not yet made much of an impact locally," said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.