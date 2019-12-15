L.A. County Issues Cold Weather Alert

Los Angeles County health officials Sunday warned of extremely cold weather this week in parts of the mountain and valley areas.

A cold weather alert was issued for the Antelope Valley through Dec. 21, the Los Angeles County mountain area through Thursday and the Santa Clarita

Valley through Tuesday. Wind-chill temperatures in those areas are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather," said Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said. "Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don't get too cold when they are outside."

"There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities," Davis continued. ``We also want to remind people

not to use stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of

carbon monoxide poisoning."

Officials also reminded people not to leave pets outside at night.