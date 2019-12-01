LA Auto Show Concludes Sunday at Convention Center

The 112th Los Angeles Auto Show concludes its 10-day run at the Los Angeles Convention Center Sunday, with nearly 1,000 vehicles on display, including more than 65 debuts, among the most in its history.

Test drives of Tesla vehicles will be available at the show for the first time. The show will also have its first Lego booth, including a full-scale Bugatti Chiron made entirely of Lego Technic bricks and elements.

There will also be opportunities for attendees to sing their favorite songs with their friends and family in a Range Rover and take pictures with a real-life version of Guinevere, the van from Disney-Pixar film "Onward."

Nearly half of the debuts are all-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV. It will be available to the public in late 2020.

The Land Rover Defender 110 four-wheel drive off-road SUV featured in a chase in the next James Bond movie, "No Time To Die," will make its North American debut at the show. The model will go on sale in the spring.

Vehicles from Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Lexus, Genesis, Infiniti, Audi, Fiat, Volkswagen, Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Hyundai, Subaru and Kia will also make their debuts.

The show has begun EV/LA, an effort to help increase awareness around electric vehicles, including guided tours of the show's electric vehicles beginning at 11 a.m., and a lounge which includes information from the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power about rebate opportunities.

Other brands offering test drives include Acura, Audi, Chrysler, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lincoln, Polaris, Nissan, Ram, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen.

The show will be open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tickets for adults ages 13-64 are $20 at the door and $21.84 at the show's website, laautoshow.com.

Tickets for senior citizens are $10 at the door and $11.57 online.

Tickets for children ages 6-12 throughout the show are $6 at the door and $7.46 online.

Children 5 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.