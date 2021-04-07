LA County Sees First Case of South African COVID-19 Variant

Los Angeles County has confirmed its first case of the South African COVID-19 variant strain in the county, and the first three cases of the Brazilian P.1 variant of concern.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer says that due to the limited testing done by the county for variants, there are likely many more cases of the variants present in the county.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Los Angeles County reported 53 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 23,340. The county is also announcing 479 new cases, for a cumulative total of 1,223,174 cases from throughout the pandemic.

Johnson & Johnson announced they had to throw away 15 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine after a mistake at a Baltimore production facility operated by Emergent BioSolutions.

California COVID-19 Vaccinations

The map tracks the number of doses administered by a recipient's county of residence according to the The California Department of Public Health.