LA Extends Relaxed Parking Enforcement Through July 6

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation Saturday announced it will extend its relaxed parking enforcement regulations until July 6, as some Safer at Home orders are still in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"LADOT has also extended the deadline for payment on existing parking fines to July 6," officials said. "While residents are encouraged to pay any existing fines if they are able, there will be no increase in fines for failure to pay until July 6."

"While certain parking regulations are relaxed, others remain enforced to ensure that emergency services and other city functions continue operation."

LADOT has relaxed parking enforcement on:

Residential street sweeping;

Expired registration on vehicles;

Peak/rush hour and gridlock zone parking restrictions;

Abandoned vehicles or vehicles parked overnight; and

Vehicles displaying recently expired permits within preferential parking districts, which will have a two-week grace period following the expiration.

Additionally, no parking fines will be increased until after July 6, there will be an extended grace period for people dropping off or picking up, and immediate extensions on all deadlines for payments until July 6.

LADOT will supply a temporary, print-at-home permit to residents within a preferential parking district who have renewed their permit but will not receive the new tag before their current permit expires.

The department is still enforcing:

Metered parking;

Time limits within preferential parking districts for vehicles without a valid or recently expired permit;

Posted time limit zones in residential and commercial areas;

All posted temporary "no parking" signs;

Vehicles that block emergency access to alleyways, fire hydrants and others;

Colored curb zones; and

Parking restrictions on city-owned lots.

More information about LADOT's response to the COVID-19 pandemic is

available here.