LA Homeless Services Winter Shelters Available Until Early January

With rain lingering in the forecast for a few more days and cool weather likely on tap through the holidays, a series of Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority winter shelters will remain open through 7 a.m. Jan. 2.
The shelters are spread throughout the area, and offer food and outreach services for the homeless.
The shelters open until 7 a.m. Jan. 2 are:
-- in the Antelope Valley, the Salvation Army Desert MACC and Volunteers of America LA in Palmdale;
-- Hope of the Valley in Pacoima;
-- in the San Gabriel Valley at Volunteers of America LA in Bassett Park, which will operate 24 hours a day until March 31, and the VOALA women's shelter at Steinmetz Park;
-- The Weingart Center on skid row in downtown Los Angeles;
-- the First to Serve shelter at the West Los Angeles Armory; and
-- in South Los Angeles, Bryant Temple AME for women, 2514 W. Vernon Ave.; Bethel AME for Men, 7900 S. Western Ave.; Home at Last men's shelter at 5171 S. Vermont Ave.; Home at Last TAY shelter at 5500 S. Hoover Ave.; and Home at Last women's shelters at 5108 and 5100 S. Central Ave.
Local
Local news from across Southern California
The Long Beach winter shelter operated by the U.S. Veterans Initiative will remain open until 7 a.m. Saturday.
Information on shelters is available around the clock through LAHSA's
Winter Shelter Hotline at 800-548-6047.