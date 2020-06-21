LA Metro

LA Metro to Change, Enhance COVID-19 Precautions Starting Sunday

Metro said it will add 95 trips and increase frequencies of stops on its current heavily used bus lines and adjust running times based on faster, current speeds due to reduced traffic conditions.

By City News Service

The Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority will make changes to its bus service Sunday to enhance social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Metro said it will add 95 trips and increase frequencies of stops on its current heavily used bus lines and adjust running times based on faster, current speeds due to reduced traffic conditions. Some bus lines will continue to use larger, 60-foot "articulated" buses.

All other lines will retain the current Enhanced-Sunday schedule during the week. This means running Sunday service every day of the week along with service on some bus lines that don't normally run on Sundays.

To assist with physical distancing, all Metro bus riders must board and exit through rear doors only. The front door will remain available to wheelchair riders and people who need to use the wheelchair ramp.

Metro is also requiring all riders to wear face coverings, and bus operators will continue to use the transparent protective barrier that helps isolate them from the passengers.

Riders are not expected to use the fare box or TAP validator at the front of the bus but are reminded to always be in possession of fare during travel.

