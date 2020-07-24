Customer Accused of Punching Barista Who Asked Him to Wear a Mask

A man allegedly punched a barista at a Lancaster coffee shop, leading to a search for the man and his accomplice Friday.

The LA County Sheriff's Department Lancaster Station released images of the two men Friday after the incident.

Deputies said the barista asked the customer to wear a mask after the pair walked in.

The man allegedly punched the barista and took off.

The man, now wanted for battery, was described as 6-feet 2-inches tall, and about 230 pounds.

The man's accomplice was described as 6-feet 6-inches tall, and weighing 245 pounds. Deputies said he was a witness, and they would like to question him.

It wasn't immediately clear what the address of the coffee shop was, or if there was surveillance footage of the attack.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to contact Detective Grajales at (661) 948-8466.