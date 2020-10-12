Girl Hurt in Lancaster Shooting Taken to Hospital

A child was hurt in a shooting in Lancaster Monday morning, sheriff's officials said.

A girl, whose name and age were not released, was hurt in the shooting in the 2100 block of East Avenue J-8 at 10:51 a.m.

The investigation was ongoing.

Deputies responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon, but no further details were released.

Footage from the scene showed the shooting occurred at Cedar Ridge apartments.

A helicopter was also on scene to transport the child to the hospital.

No arrests had been made.