Lids Offers Free Embroidery on Hats in Honor of Kobe Bryant

In honor of Kobe Bryant’s passing, athletic headwear store Lids is offering a free promotion to all fans nationwide. Customers can enter any Lid’s store (not including Macy’s Locker Rooms) and get a free embroidery of Kobe Bryant’s jersey number on their hat.

Each location is offering the numbers 8 and 24, either in the colors black, white or mixed. For colored versions, some shops are offering the service at $12.99 per embroidery, but others are not offering any colors other than the default black and white. The store offers different designs, all with Kobe’s signature numbers on it.

Lids are doing custom Kobe embroidery on any hat FOR FREE! You don’t even need to purchase a hat, just come in, bring a hat or buy one and choose a design. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/H5mYGNkbxs — dbushh (@shakashay24) January 29, 2020

Customers can either buy a hat and get it embroidered in the shop or bring their own hat for embroidery.

The promotion gained attention on Twitter, and fans are expressing their gratitude to the company for its deal.

Lids is doing custom embroidery in memory of Kobe for free on a new hat or hat that you bring in. You can choose between 8 different styles and color combinations. Such an amazing gesture! #MambaMetality #lids 💜💛👼 pic.twitter.com/uyN6ZVJYG5 — Breana Lobo (@BreanaaB) January 30, 2020

In honor of Kobe LIDS is doing stitching on any hat for FREE. There was a few more to choose from but obv this one was my favorite 🙏 #MambaForever #lakers #824Forever #MambaMetality #Lids pic.twitter.com/zzNkIhrOvy — kevin g⚡️ (@_iam_kgxiii_) January 31, 2020