List: Protests Scheduled Throughout SoCal on Sunday

Multiple demonstrations against racism and police brutality were scheduled again today across the Southland, as has been the case every day for weeks, prompted by the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
Events planned include:
- 9 a.m.: Skate protest by Skateboarders for Justice in support of Black Lives Matter at Venice High School, 13000 Venice Blvd /
- 10 a.m.: Solidarity March beginning at President Trump's star on the Walk of Fame near Hollywood Blvd. and Highland Ave.
- 11 a.m.: Protest beginning at Inglewood Library, 101 W. Manchester Blvd to Inglewood Cemetery.
- 11 a.m. All Black Lives Matter March at Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave.
- 11 a.m.: Protest at Main Beach in Laguna Beach
- Noon: Protest at Huntington Beach Pier
- 12:30 p.m.: Long Beach caravan against police brutality at Atlantic Ave and Harding Street.
- 2 p.m. Protest for defunding ICE and against the inhumane conditions of detention centers starts at 150 N. Meyers St. in downtown Los Angeles
- 2 p.m. Newport Beach at Pacific Coast Highway and Superior
- 7:45 p.m. Candlelight vigil at Armstrong Avenue and Lake View Terrace in Silver Lake
