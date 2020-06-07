George Floyd

List: Protests Scheduled Throughout SoCal Sunday

By Sydney Kalich

People kneel as protesters and supporters of Black Lives Matter block an intersection outside the Federal Building on busy Wilshire Blvd as they demonstrate against the death of George Floyd, in Westwood, California, on June 6, 2020. – Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Another day of demonstrations are scheduled throughout Southern California Sunday.

Here is a list of protests, demonstrations and vigils scheduled Sunday:

  • 9 a.m. Mothers Breathing for George Floyd has a vigil scheduled for the steps of City Hall. LAPD Chief Michel Moore is expected to join.
  • 10 a.m.: Protest at Mission Hills Christian Church at Devonshire St & Lemona Ave 91345⁣.
  • 10 a.m.: "What is the Kind of Justice You Want to See?" - Collaborative Art Piece at Grand Park, 200 N Grand Ave 90012⁣.
  • 10:15 a.m.: Ride to End Racism in Venice. Ride will begin at the corner of Venice and Lincoln Blvd. Ride through Abbot Kinney and Santa Monica.
  • 11 a.m.: A march that starts at El Medio Bluffs in the Pacific Palisades to Palisades Village.
  • Noon: At the Gateway Town Center, 1621 Towne Center Drive, in Compton.
  • Noon: First Baptist Church of Venice, in Venice.
  • Noon: At Greenleaf Boulevard and Central Avenue, in Carson.
  • Noon: At the Mariachi Plaza, 1831 E. 1st St., in Boyle Heights.
  • Noon: East Los Angeles Library, 4837 E. 3rd St., in Los Angeles.
  • Noon: La Pintoresca Park, 45 E. Washington Blvd. in Pasadena.
  • 3 p.m.: At 507 S. Atlantic Blvd., in East Los Angeles.
  • 3 p.m.: 325 W. Doran St., in Glendale.
  • 3 p.m.: March at Compton Police Station, 301 S. Willowbrook Ave.
  • 4 p.m.: Capitol Records Building, 1750 Vine St., in Hollywood.
  • 4:30 p.m.: Candlelight vigil at 613 E. Broadway in Glendale.
  • 6:30 p.m.: Candlelight vigil on Compton Boulevard, between Acacia
    and Willowbrook avenues.

City News Service contributed to this report.

