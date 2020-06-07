List: Protests Scheduled Throughout SoCal Sunday

Another day of demonstrations are scheduled throughout Southern California Sunday.

Here is a list of protests, demonstrations and vigils scheduled Sunday:

9 a.m. Mothers Breathing for George Floyd has a vigil scheduled for the steps of City Hall. LAPD Chief Michel Moore is expected to join.

10 a.m.: Protest at Mission Hills Christian Church at Devonshire St & Lemona Ave 91345⁣.

10 a.m.: "What is the Kind of Justice You Want to See?" - Collaborative Art Piece at Grand Park, 200 N Grand Ave 90012⁣.

10:15 a.m.: Ride to End Racism in Venice. Ride will begin at the corner of Venice and Lincoln Blvd. Ride through Abbot Kinney and Santa Monica.

11 a.m.: A march that starts at El Medio Bluffs in the Pacific Palisades to Palisades Village.

Noon: At the Gateway Town Center, 1621 Towne Center Drive, in Compton.

Noon: First Baptist Church of Venice, in Venice.

Noon: At Greenleaf Boulevard and Central Avenue, in Carson.

Noon: At the Mariachi Plaza, 1831 E. 1st St., in Boyle Heights.

Noon: East Los Angeles Library, 4837 E. 3rd St., in Los Angeles.

Noon: La Pintoresca Park, 45 E. Washington Blvd. in Pasadena.

3 p.m.: At 507 S. Atlantic Blvd., in East Los Angeles.

3 p.m.: 325 W. Doran St., in Glendale.

3 p.m.: March at Compton Police Station, 301 S. Willowbrook Ave.

4 p.m.: Capitol Records Building, 1750 Vine St., in Hollywood.

4:30 p.m.: Candlelight vigil at 613 E. Broadway in Glendale.

6:30 p.m.: Candlelight vigil on Compton Boulevard, between Acacia

and Willowbrook avenues.

City News Service contributed to this report.