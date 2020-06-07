protests

Live Updates: Protests Continue for the Second Weekend Across SoCal

Protests will begin Sunday morning after a day of peaceful protests on Saturday.

By Staff Reports

Another day of demonstrations are scheduled throughout Southern California Sunday.

Events are scheduled to begin as early as 9 a.m. Sunday with a candlelight vigil at the steps of City Hall and continue into the evening with marches and demonstrations. Protests are scheduled in Venice, North Hollywood, Pasadena, Glendale and other cities throughout SoCal.

Protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who was pinned to the ground under knee of a police officer in Minneapolis, are scheduled Sunday throughout the county. Saturday was a relatively peaceful day in Southern California following a week of unrest.

We’ll provide updates below. Live video will be provided above when available. 

9 a.m.

Mothers Breathing for George Floyd has a vigil scheduled for the steps of City Hall. LAPD Chief Michel Moore is expected to join.

Gene Kang reports for Today in LA on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

5 a.m. Santa Ana curfew ends

The city of Santa Ana had a curfew enforced from Saturday at 10 p.m. until Sunday at 5 a.m. following protests.

