Lots of strange things happen when your daughter hosts a creepy, campy cooking show on Netflix. For instance, sometimes your home gets turned into a razor-toothed monster mansion in preparation for Halloween.

The house at 27773 Pacific Street in Highland has undergone a terrifying transformation in honor of "The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell," which premiered on Netflix this year. McConnell’s parents say everyone is welcome to come visit on Halloween, if they’re not too terrified.