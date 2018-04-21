Comcast Cares Day: LA River Clean Up

The 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day brought together volunteers all over the United States. In Los Angeles, volunteers gathered to clean up the LA River. Christine Kim reports for NBC4 News on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Published 43 minutes ago)

In honor of Earth Day, more than 100-thousand Comcast NBCUniversal employees and volunteers across the nation, including right here in Los Angeles, are spending this Saturday trying to make the world a little greener, a litter brighter and a better place.

NBCUniversal's Vice Chairman Ron Meyer pumped up volunteers for Comcast Cares Day, the nation's largest single-day corporate volunteer effort.

Hundreds, including our NBC4 family, got together early Saturday morning as they rolled up their sleeves to pick up trash and debris.

In partnership with Friends of the LA River, the work Saturday focused on restoring the LA River near the Bette Davis picnic area.

"They give us this opportunity to clean up what Mother Nature gave us and I'm so proud my daughter Sophia woke up so early to come out here and help us clean," said NBC4 Today in LA anchor Daniella Guzman.

"This is such an awesome day, I look forward to this every year," said NBC4 reporter Patrick Healy. "We have a chance to get out into the community do some service and truth be told it's really fun. It's not too difficult, not an onerous task."

Saturday marked more than one million volunteers who have participated in this day of community service since it started in 2001.