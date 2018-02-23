Pop star Selena Gomez once again has placed her luxurious mansion on the market. The residence located in the exclusive community of Montserrat, west of Fort Worth, Texas, is now for sale a third time.



The property is listed at just under $3 million. The 10,000-square-foot house was on sale for the first time in 2016 and the second time at the beginning of 2017.



The house features a variety of amenities, including a movie theater, golf course, and a tennis court.



The 25-year-old singer bought the house in 2015 to use when she was visiting her family in Texas. Gomez, who was born in Grand Prairie, considers northern Texas her home.