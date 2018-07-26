MAC is Giving Away Free Lipstick for #NationalLipstickDay

National Lipstick Day is coming!

MAC is giving away a free full-size lipstick in response to National Lipstick Day on July 29.

Visit any MAC store to receive one free lipstick while supplies last. The deal is only good for that day.

Participants can choose from a selection of nine different shades. Only one lipstick per person.

Those who choose to come to the store will receive a free lipstick with no purchase required. Those shopping online can still receive their free lipstick with a $25 purchase.

Click here to locate your local MAC store and to find out what time it opens on Sunday, July 29.