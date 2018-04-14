Missing 13-Year-Old Santa Ana Girl Sought

Yvonne Paredes-Orozco, 13, who went missing on Friday was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket with white vertical stripes on the sleeves, a white Guns N' Roses T-shirt, short black overalls and multi-colored tennis shoes.

Authorities Saturday asked the public's help to find a 13-year-old girl who left school on Friday in Santa Ana, but failed to get on the school bus.

Yvonne Paredes-Orozco, who is bipolar and in need of medication, left school about 2:15 p.m. Friday but failed to get on the bus and was last seen running eastbound from McFadden Intermediate School, 2701 S. Raitt St., and toward Thorton Park, 1801 W. Segerstrom Ave., said Detective Andy Garcia of the Santa Ana Police Department.

Paredes-Orozco was described as a 5-feet-2 inch, 100-pound Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket with white vertical stripes on the sleeves, a white Guns N' Roses T-shirt, short black overalls and multi-colored tennis shoes.

Santa Ana police asked anyone with information regarding Paredes-Orozco's whereabouts to call them at (714) 245-8665.