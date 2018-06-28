Obama is Coming to LA Today

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Former U.S. President Barack Obama prepares to leave the Gates Foundation Inaugural Goalkeepers event after speaking there on September 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama will headline what is billed as a Democratic National Committee Gala Dinner Thursday in the Los Angeles area, with ticket packages ranging from $2,700 to $100,000.

Donors giving or raising $100,000 will receive five dinner tickets with premium seating, admission to photo and host receptions, membership in the DNC National Finance Committee and admission to two additional "marquee events," according to an invitation obtained by City News Service.

There are also ticket packages priced at $15,000 and $33,900, which both include two tickets to the dinner, admission to the photo reception and membership to the DNC National Finance Committee.

The more expensive package includes preferred seating for the dinnerand preferred access to the photo reception.

The event will include a performance by Grammy-winning pop singer Christina Aguilera.

A "reception ticket" -- good for admittance to the "performance and speaking program" -- is priced at $2,700. Dinner is not included. The price coincides with the maximum individual contribution per federal candidate per election.

The location of the dinner was not known.

The fundraiser will be Obama's second in the Los Angeles area since leaving office in 2017. He spoke at a Beverly Hills fundraiser May 6 benefiting the re-election campaign of Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri.

