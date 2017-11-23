1 Dead, 2 Injured in Orange County Crash

One person died and two others were injured during an Orange County crash on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

One person died and two others were injured when a police chase in Orange County ended in crash Thursday afternoon.

Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies were responding to a suspicious person in Villa Park around 1:40 p.m. when the suspect took off and led police on a pursuit, the sheriff's department said. During the pursuit, the suspect began throwing items out through the window.

The suspect then crashed at the intersection of River Valley Trail and Imperial Highway, said Anaheim Police Department Public Information Officer Daron Wyatt. The driver died and two passengers were injured.