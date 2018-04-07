1 Killed in Fiery Pomona Crash

One person was killed Saturday morning in a fiery crash on the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Pomona.
The multi-vehicle crash, in which one of the vehicles was engulfed in flames, was reported at 3:09 a.m. near Dudley Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
One person died at the scene, said a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. Three others received minor injuries but did not require a hospital visit, the dispatcher said.
Three eastbound lanes remained closed at 5:30 a.m. for the investigation, the CHP reported.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.