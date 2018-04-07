1 Killed in Fiery Pomona Crash - NBC Southern California
1 Killed in Fiery Pomona Crash

By City News Service

Published 2 hours ago

    One person was killed in crash on the 10 Freeway in Pomona on Saturday, April 7, 2018.

    One person was killed Saturday morning in a fiery crash on the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Pomona.

    The multi-vehicle crash, in which one of the vehicles was engulfed in flames, was reported at 3:09 a.m. near Dudley Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    One person died at the scene, said a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. Three others received minor injuries but did not require a hospital visit, the dispatcher said.

    Three eastbound lanes remained closed at 5:30 a.m. for the investigation, the CHP reported.

    The cause of the crash was under investigation.

