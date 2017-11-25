1 Killed in Paramount Car Crash

One person died and two others were taken to a hospital after two vehicles crashed in Paramount.

The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Rosecrans and Orange avenues, where a black Honda Civic collided with a full size GMC pickup truck, said a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lakewood Station watch commander.

A female, believed to be a passenger of the Civic, was pronounced dead at the scene, the watch commander said. The driver of the Civic and the driver of the pickup were both transported to a trauma center.