1 dead, 1 hospitalized in critical condition after South LA hit-and-run crash

A woman is dead and another person is hospitalized after they were struck in a South Los Angeles-area crosswalk by a hit-and-run driver.

The speeding Kia SUV struck the victims at about 11 p.m. Sunday on Vermont Avenue near 94th Street in Vermont Vista.

A woman in her 20s or 30s died at the scene. The other victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

Details about their identities were not immediately available. Both were in a crosswalk when they were hit by the driver, who left the scene and abandoned the Kia SUV at Vermont Avenue and 90th Street. The Kia Sorento had front-end damage and a shattered windshield.

No arrests were reported early Monday.