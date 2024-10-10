5 Freeway shut down in Boyle Heights after deadly shooting

At least one person was dead, and another was injured following a freeway shooting in Boyle Heights, officials with the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.

The incident happened at around 4:17 p.m. along the 5 Freeway near the Grande Vista exit.

Both victims were in the same car, officials said.

Video from NewsChopper showed all lanes of the freeway near the shooting site came to a standstill as authorities conducted the investigation.

A Sigalert was issued in the area as traffic was backed up to the Garfield Avenue and Bandini Boulevard exit.

Officials warning drivers in the area to expect delays up to two hours.

This is a developing story.