1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Glassell Park

One person has died and another was injured during a shooting in Glassell Park on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of North San Fernando Road, near Sotomayor Arts and Sciences Magnet, around 5:55 p.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect and shots being fired, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect was last seen traveling southbound on San Fernando Road from Eagle Rock Boulevard in a white Dodge Durango.

It was unclear what motivated the shooting, and detectives were conducting an investigation Tuesday evening.