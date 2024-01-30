1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Glassell Park

One person has died and another was injured during a shooting in Glassell Park on Tuesday.
Officers responded to the 2200 block of North San Fernando Road, near Sotomayor Arts and Sciences Magnet, around 5:55 p.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect and shots being fired, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The suspect was last seen traveling southbound on San Fernando Road from Eagle Rock Boulevard in a white Dodge Durango.
It was unclear what motivated the shooting, and detectives were conducting an investigation Tuesday evening.
