1 Dead, 1 wounded at Metro bus stop in Tarzana

One person died and another was wounded during a shooting at a Metro bus stop in Tarzana Friday night.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. on the walkway of the bust stop at Reseda Boulevard and Oxnard Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Both victims were rushed to a hospital, where one died.

The condition of the second victim was not immediately released, nor was the identity of the deceased.

There was no immediate description of the gunman. The LAPD said the shooting appears to be gang-related.