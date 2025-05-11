Hacienda Heights

1 dead, 2 dozen others hurt in fiery crash with bus in Hacienda Heights

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was killed and at least two dozen others were hurt Sunday morning following a fiery crash involving a bus in Hacienda Heights.

The crash was reported sometime before 6:30 a.m. on the westbound 60 Freeway just east of Hacienda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. For reasons still under investigation, a bus and an SUV crashed on the freeway.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

As a result of the crash, the SUV was fully engulfed in flames. The flames did not spread to the bus.

Officials did not release the name of the person who was killed in the crash. Twenty-six others received minor injuries in the incident, according to the LA County Fire Department.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Hacienda Heights
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us