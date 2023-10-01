1 dead, 3 injured at house party in San Pedro

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death and at least three other people were wounded by two gunmen outside a house party in San Pedro, authorities said today.

The minor was standing in front of a residence in the 1200 block of North Park Western Drive with three other people when the gunmen approached them on foot at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday and shot at least three of them, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. A 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were rushed to a hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police believe the fourth person, a 21-year-old man, might have been wounded, but he refused to be transported to a hospital.

The two gunmen fled the scene in a gray vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the LAPD's Harbor station at 310-726-7700.