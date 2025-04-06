1 dead, 4 injured in South LA shooting

Investigators were searching for the gunman responsible for a shooting in South Los Angeles that left one dead and several others injured.

Police responded to a call of a shooting around 2:20 p.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of South Manahattan Place.

When officers arrived, they found 4 men and 1 woman with gunshot wounds, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

One of the men succumbed to their injuries. The other victims were hospitalized and in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

This is a developing story, check back for details.