1 dead, 5 rescued from overturned boat in Redondo Beach

Five people were clinging onto the vessel when authorities arrived.

By Missael Soto

One person was found dead and five others rescued from an overturned vessel off the Redondo Beach coast, according to LA County Fire.

Authorities received a call around 1:30 p.m. Sunday about a 26-foot boat overturned.

When rescuers arrived, there were five people clinging onto the boat. The group consisting of men and women aged 20 to 30 were taken to the harbor to be evaluated.

A dive team was called in to search for a missing passenger. Inside the cabin of the vessel, divers were able to locate a deceased man.

Inexperienced sailors were not recommended to be on the water Sunday due to high winds, according to fire officials.

It's unclear how the boat overturned.

