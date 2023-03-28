1 Dead, 9 Hospitalized After 9-Vehicle Wreck in Long Beach Following Police Chase

At least one person died and nine people were hospitalized after a crash involving nine vehicles that happened during a police pursuit that ended in Long Beach Tuesday night.

The chase started in Seal Beach and came to a crashing end shortly after 8 p.m. at 2nd Street and Pacific Coast Highway. In addition to the people in the pursuit vehicle – the driver, woman passenger and a baby – six others were taken to the hospital, Seal Beach Police Department Lt. Julia Clasby said.

The chase began around 7:58 p.m. when an SBPD officer stopped a car in the area of 5th Street and PCH. After making contact with the woman driving, the officer returned to his vehicle and noticed that the woman and her male passenger had switched seats, Clasby said.

The man took off and led a high-speed chase that included him driving on the wrong side of the road. After triggering the crash at 2nd Street and PCH, the man got out and tried to run off, but the SBPD officer used a Taser to subdue and arrest him, Clasby said.

The man and woman were hurt and taken to a hospital. A baby in their vehicle was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Six other people were hospitalized, while a woman in her 60s to 70s died at the scene, Clasby said.

The SBPD was investigating the chase, while the Long Beach Police Department was investigating the crash.