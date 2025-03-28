1 dead after pursuit ends in crash in Westchester

One person was killed and another was left injured after a pursuit ended in a crash in Westchester early Friday,

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a DUI driver at around 1:27 a.m.

The chase ended a short time after at the 10000 block South Sepulveda Boulevard, near Century and Aviation boulevards when the pursuit driver crashed into a blue Honda sedan, LAPD Officer Nelson told City News Service.

The passenger in the pursuit vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and another person in the Honda was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The pursuit driver attempted to leave the scene but was arrested shortly after.