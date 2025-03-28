Pursuit

1 dead after pursuit ends in crash in Westchester

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes and City News Service

One person was killed and another was left injured after a pursuit ended in a crash in Westchester early Friday, 

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a DUI driver at around 1:27 a.m. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The chase ended a short time after at the 10000 block South Sepulveda Boulevard, near Century and Aviation boulevards when the pursuit driver crashed into a blue Honda sedan, LAPD Officer Nelson told City News Service.

The passenger in the pursuit vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and another person in the Honda was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The pursuit driver attempted to leave the scene but was arrested shortly after.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us