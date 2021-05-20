Hacienda Heights

1 Dead Following Shooting Near Popular Hiking Area in Hacienda Heights

Authorities say both victims were sitting inside their car when the shooter approached them and opened fire.

By Oscar Flores

One person was killed and another was at the hospital in critical condition following a shooting early Thursday morning in Hacienda Heights.

Authorities say both victims, a man and a woman in their early to mid-20s, were sitting in their car on the side of the road in the 3000 block of Turnbull Canyon at about 1 a.m. when a shooter approached them and opened fire.

"First they shot through the drive's side, then they walked to the passenger side and fired through the passenger side," said Lt. Robert Westphal with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau.

The male victim died at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Their identities have not been released.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available but authorities say the gunman's vehicle is believed to be a grey-color sedan.

