West LA

1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Sawtelle area

Authorities responded to an accident call at the Olympic Boulevard and Centinela Avenue intersection at 8:12 p.m.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Los Angeles police were investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead in the Sawtelle area of ​​West Los Angeles Thursday night.

Authorities responded to an accident call at the Olympic Boulevard and Centinela Avenue intersection at 8:12 p.m.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of cars involved, but NBC4 counted at least six vehicles, including two Teslas, one of which as overturned.

Some of those involved in the accident are being questioned by detectives. One person was taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

West LA
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us