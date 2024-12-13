1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Sawtelle area

Los Angeles police were investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead in the Sawtelle area of ​​West Los Angeles Thursday night.

Authorities responded to an accident call at the Olympic Boulevard and Centinela Avenue intersection at 8:12 p.m.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of cars involved, but NBC4 counted at least six vehicles, including two Teslas, one of which as overturned.

Some of those involved in the accident are being questioned by detectives. One person was taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.