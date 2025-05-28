1 hospitalized after school bus crashes into Sherman Oaks home

One person was hospitalized Tuesday after a school bus crashed into the garage of a home in Sherman Oaks.

First responders were called to a home on the 14400 block of West Magnolia Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. There, a school bus was wedged between two cars after it slammed into the garage of the home.

One student was aboard the bus at the time of the crash, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It’s unclear if they were hurt.

Police added that one person was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK. It’s unclear if the person who was hospitalized was in the bus or the home when the crash happened.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the crash.