1 killed after vehicle rear-ends fire truck on 10 Freeway in Claremont

A driver was killed when a vehicle slammed into the back of a fire truck on the 10 Freeway in Claremont, the California Highway Patrol announced today.
CHP officers were called at 4:37 a.m. Tuesday to the eastbound freeway at Mills Avenue, where they found a Toyota Tundra had rear-ended the fire truck, CHP Officer Sergio Garcia told City News Service.
The victim, whose age and gender were not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The CHP issued a Sigalert for two lanes of the freeway for an unknown duration while they investigated the collision.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
SIGN UP