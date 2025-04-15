Gardena

1 killed, another injured in shooting in Gardena parking lot

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

One person was killed and another was injured following a shooting in a parking in Gardena early Tuesday. 

The shooting happened on the 2300 block of Rosecrans Avenue at around 1:40 a.m.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

One witness said there was a short pursuit of a woman in a white car.

The woman did not stop and eventually pulled into the strip mall parking lot. It was not clear why police were chasing the woman or why the shooting started.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said that a person was transported to the hospital.

However, it was not clear who that person was.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Gardena
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us