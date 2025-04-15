1 killed, another injured in shooting in Gardena parking lot

One person was killed and another was injured following a shooting in a parking in Gardena early Tuesday.

The shooting happened on the 2300 block of Rosecrans Avenue at around 1:40 a.m.

One witness said there was a short pursuit of a woman in a white car.

The woman did not stop and eventually pulled into the strip mall parking lot. It was not clear why police were chasing the woman or why the shooting started.

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said that a person was transported to the hospital.

However, it was not clear who that person was.

The investigation is ongoing.