1 Killed in 101 Freeway Crash North of Ventura

Northbound lanes were closed at the State Beaches exit following the crash involving several vehicles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

One person was killed Monday in a crash on the 101 Freeway north of Ventura.

Several cars were involved in the crash near Solimar Beach. Details about the victim's identity and what led to the crash were not immediately available.

The initial collision involved a Honda CR-V and utility truck. Both vehicles caught fire after the crash, reported at about 9:30 a.m.

All northbound lanes were closed for the crash investigation. Traffic was taken off the freeway at the State Beaches exit.

At least one lane reopened later Monday morning.

