1 killed in possible wrong-way crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

One person was killed in a six-vehicle crash Monday morning that might have involved a wrong-way driver on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys.

The crash was reported just after 4:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway north of Sherman Way. A witness told the California Highway Patrol that a driver was traveling south in northbound lanes before crashing into the center divider, setting off the chain-reaction crash.

Lanes remain closed for the crash investigation.