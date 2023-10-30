VAN NUYS

1 killed in possible wrong-way crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

The crash involving several vehicle closed lanes north of Sherman Way.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was killed in a six-vehicle crash Monday morning that might have involved a wrong-way driver on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys.

The crash was reported just after 4:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway north of Sherman Way. A witness told the California Highway Patrol that a driver was traveling south in northbound lanes before crashing into the center divider, setting off the chain-reaction crash.

Lanes remain closed for the crash investigation.

This article tagged under:

VAN NUYS
