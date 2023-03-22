Hacienda Heights

1 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on 60 Freeway East of LA

A wrong-way crash leaves one dead, one injured in Hacienda Heights.

Authorities at the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday March 22, 2023.
NBCLA

One person was killed and another person was injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on the 60 Freeway east of Los Angeles.

The crash was reported around 4 a.m. in Hacienda Heights. Details about the identity of the deceased victim and condition of the injured person were not immediately available.

The California Highway Patrol said one driver was heading the wrong way on the freeway.

Westbound freeway lanes were closed for the crash investigation.

