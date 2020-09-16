Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

1 of 2 Deputies Shot While Sitting in Patrol Car in Compton Released From Hospital

The deputies were seated in their parked squad car when someone walked up and opened fire through the driver's window

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of the two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shot in an attack last weekend has been released from the hospital, the sheriff said Wednesday.

The 31-year-old female deputy and 24-year-old male deputy underwent surgery after the shooting Saturday evening in Compton. The female deputy remains hospitalized. Both are expected to fully recover.

“We at @LASDHQ appreciate the outpouring of prayers and support you have shown for our ambushed deputies,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted Wednesday evening. “Great news, one of those deputies was released from the hospital today. He has a long road ahead for recovery. But he’s not alone. We, as a community, are in this together.”

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Riverside County 23 mins ago

A State Law Allows Cooks to Prepare and Sell Food From Their Homes

Police Chase 4 hours ago

Wild Police Chase Ends With Smoking Car and Foot Chase in SF Valley

The deputies were seated in their parked squad car when someone walked up and opened fire through the driver's window.

The sheriff said Tuesday that investigators are pursuing “promising leads” in the search for the gunman, who was recorded on surveillance video.

Officials have asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. A reward for information leading to an arrest has grown to $300,000.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles County Sheriff's DepartmentComptonLASDDeputies
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us