1 person dies after motorist rear-ends robbery suspects' vehicle

A driver who was allegedly robbed in the West Adams area of Los Angeles rear-ended a vehicle containing the suspects, killing one of them, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred at 5:28 p.m. Saturday at Adams Boulevard and West View Street, said Officer Tony Im of the the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle carrying the alleged robbers, a man about 32 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, Im said.

Police said that victim and at least two passengers were inside a vehicle fleeing the scene, after they allegedly robbed a 21-year-old man, who got into a vehicle to pursue them. The alleged robbery victim eventually rear-ended the second vehicle, causing it to strike a light pole, killing the motorist.

Two passengers inside that vehicle got out and fired shots at the driver, police said. The duo then got into another vehicle and sped away in an unknown direction.

The 21-year-old man remained at the scene and waited for the arrival of police, the LAPD's Media Relations Section reported. It was not immediately clear if he was arrested.